Swiss National Bank Has $15.55 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

