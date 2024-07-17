Swiss National Bank Has $17.54 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,420,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ONTO opened at $238.27 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

