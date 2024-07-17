Swiss National Bank Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of United States Steel worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 195,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Steel stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

