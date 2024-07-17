Swiss National Bank Has $18.92 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

