Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

