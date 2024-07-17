Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,592,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

