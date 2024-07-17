Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

TPX opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

