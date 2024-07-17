Swiss National Bank Purchases 93,300 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,030,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 153.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

