Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Penumbra worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average is $219.87. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.59 and a 12-month high of $319.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

