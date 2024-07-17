Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,167,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000,000 after purchasing an additional 423,578 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,420. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

