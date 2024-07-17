Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,261,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 589,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

