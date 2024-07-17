Swiss National Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

