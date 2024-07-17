Swiss National Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

