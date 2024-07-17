Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $21,264,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 2,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 193,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

