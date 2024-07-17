Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.48.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

