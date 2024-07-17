Swiss National Bank Sells 3,696 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Elbit Systems worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $90,950,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

