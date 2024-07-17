Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

