Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Tanger has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 127.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Tanger Stock Up 1.1 %
Tanger stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
