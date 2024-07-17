Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Tanger has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 127.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Tanger stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

