Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNGX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

