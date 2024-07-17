TD Cowen Cuts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $4.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

