TD Cowen Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $80.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $103,354,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

