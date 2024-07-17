TD Cowen Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,452,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

