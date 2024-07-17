TD Cowen Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULCC. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $963.03 million, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Frontier Group by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Frontier Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

