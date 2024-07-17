Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Outperform

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

