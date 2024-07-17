TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

TIXT stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $26,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

