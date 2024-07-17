Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TME. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after purchasing an additional 207,197 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

