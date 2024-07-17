TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.72. TeraWulf shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 2,836,901 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WULF. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.