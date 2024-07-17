Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 109 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,255,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $52,565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $12,560,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Standex International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $189.53.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

