Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,479 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

