Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 896 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 93,119 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in BankUnited by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BankUnited by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 472,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

