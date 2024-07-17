Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires New Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,379 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE BTU opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

