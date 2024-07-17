Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

