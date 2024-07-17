Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

