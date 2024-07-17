Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $135,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,188 shares of company stock worth $2,100,453. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

