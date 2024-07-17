Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.05% of St. Joe worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE:JOE opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.