Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,028 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,546,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.