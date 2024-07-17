Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,264 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

