Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 243 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 361.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 99.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

