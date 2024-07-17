Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 4,325 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of HBI opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

