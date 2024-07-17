Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 757 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

