The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.00

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 31895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

