The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $17.55. The GEO Group shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1,194,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

