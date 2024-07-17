The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,005 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,242,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

