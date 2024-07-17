The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,112,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

