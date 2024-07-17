The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.7 %

KHC opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

