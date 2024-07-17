The Southern Company (SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on September 6th

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. Southern has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

