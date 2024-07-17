Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,137,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,085,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,757,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

