Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.