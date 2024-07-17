Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.36.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
