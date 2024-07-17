Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 38,340 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Read Our Latest Report on Nkarta
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nkarta
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.