Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 38,340 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

