Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 654 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

